Texas Justices Toss Ex-1L's Cheating Suit Against Law School

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit filed by a former first-year law student who claims that Texas Southern University's handling of a cheating scandal impacted his grade-point average and resulted in his dismissal doesn't hold water, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday. In an opinion written by Justice Brett Busby, the Texas high court ruled that the Thurgood Marshall School of Law did not infringe on Ivan Villarreal's constitutional rights when it dismissed him based on his 1.97 GPA, which was below the school's required 2.0 GPA. Being dismissed from an institution for academic reasons doesn't deprive Villarreal of the ability to seek admission to another...

