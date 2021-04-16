Comedy Trainers At Chicago's Second City Vote To Unionize

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Educators who run training classes at the Second City comedy club in Chicago voted overwhelmingly in favor of representation by an Illinois teachers union, according to a tally on the National Labor Relations Board website. The 104-6 vote, finalized Thursday, brings to a close a union campaign that the Illinois Federation of Teachers began at the Second City Chicago Inc. last spring. The union said that the unit includes roughly 160 employees who primarily teach comedy, improv and other courses and that the union drive focused on improving compensation and other working conditions. "We are so ready to build this new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS