Texas Justices Say Newer Permian Lease Boundary Prevails

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court sided with Concho Resources Inc. on Friday and said a 2008 agreement altering the boundary between two Permian Basin leases wasn't a retroactive correction deed but rather a new arrangement that binds the leaseholders. This illustration shows the Irion County property and contested boundaries. (Source: Texas Supreme Court opinion) In a unanimous decision, the justices reversed a Thirteenth Court of Appeals opinion in favor of Marsha Ellison, the neighboring leaseholder who had disputed Concho's territory. The justices said the trial court got it right when it granted summary judgment in favor of Concho in the trespass-to-try-title suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS