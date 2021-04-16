Boies Atty's Domestic Violence Case Awaits New Hearing

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A scheduled hearing in the case of Joshua Schiller, a Boies Schiller West Coast administrative partner who was arrested on charges of domestic violence in January, quickly came and went on Friday, with an attorney for Schiller indicating the prosecution was still mulling over the case. During the virtual proceeding in Marin County Superior Court, Judge Roy Chernus asked Schiller's lawyer Douglas Horngrad if he had reached a resolution for his client. Horngrad responded that Deputy District Attorney Shari Goldman, who was not at the hearing, needed more time to review the case. Schiller, the son of a Boies Schiller Flexner...

