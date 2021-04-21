Greenberg Traurig Hires Litigation Shareholder In Miami

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- BigLaw firm Greenberg Traurig LLP announced on April 15 the hiring of a new shareholder in its trial and litigation practices out of its Miami office. Business litigator Joe Mamounas moves over to Greenberg Traurig from international firm Holland & Knight LLP. He also previously worked as a partner at Miami-based Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP. Mamounas assists clients in private equity, manufacturing, telecommunications and infrastructure through arbitration, internal investigations and compliance matters. In particular, he works with plaintiffs in business disputes and breaches of representation, including international matters in Spain and Latin America. "We are excited to have...

