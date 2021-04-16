River Authority Must Face Hurricane Harvey Takings Claims

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday affirmed a lower court's ruling allowing Houston-area homeowners to pursue their "takings" claims against the San Jacinto River Authority related to Hurricane Harvey flooding damage. The homeowners sued the river authority over its floodwaters management actions during the historic storm, arguing that the decision to release water from the Lake Conroe dam resulted in damage to their property downstream and constitutes a taking for which they must be compensated. In seeking dismissal of the claims, the river authority had argued that the lower appellate court, in allowing the claims from lead plaintiff homeowners — Michael...

