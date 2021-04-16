Texas Justices Say Expert Report Needed In Fed Death Case

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday said the state's expert report requirement in health care liability claims is not preempted by federal civil rights actions, holding that the requirement is a procedural one that does not place an additional burden on plaintiffs. Justice Rebeca Huddle wrote for the state's high court that plaintiffs have to establish the substance of an expert report at trial when filing health care liability claims in both state and federal court. Therefore, the Texas Medical Liability Act's requirement to file an expert report within 120 days of filing a complaint doesn't burden the plaintiff, it merely...

