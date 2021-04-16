Jury Awards AMS Sensors $86M In EDTX Trade Secrets Trial

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 11:24 PM EDT) -- An Eastern District of Texas jury determined Friday that Renesas should pay damages of nearly $85.9 million in a trade secrets and contract suit brought by rival light sensor maker AMS Sensors, although a Renesas attorney insisted the award will ultimately be much lower. The jury reached its verdict after deliberating for about seven hours over two days following a damages retrial that began April 5 in Sherman, Texas, before U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III. A jury in a previous trial found in 2015 that Renesas Electronics America Inc. misappropriated AMS Sensors USA Inc. trade secrets and breached a...

