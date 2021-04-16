Nonexistent Engine Can't Invalidate Raytheon Patent

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Friday that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board was wrong to invalidate a Raytheon turbine engine patent as obvious based on a three-decade-old paper cited by rival GE, finding that the purported earlier invention could not actually be built. After hearing oral arguments in February, a three-judge panel ruled that Boston-based General Electric Co. did not actually present a convincing argument that a 2012 Raytheon patent was invalid based on a 1987 memorandum issued by NASA that analyzed the potential of a turbofan made with "revolutionary materials." The memo only showed "highly aggressive performance parameters for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS