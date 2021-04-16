Texas Justices Won't Hear Mattress Firm Free Speech Suit

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court declined Friday to review bedding chain Mattress Firm Inc.'s free speech-based bid to dismiss a former Colliers International real estate broker's claims he was harmed by its allegations he was involved in a kickback and bribery scheme. Mattress Firm had petitioned the state's high court in February to review a decision from a three-justice panel of the First Court of Appeals that found emails at the heart of the dispute weren't protected free speech under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, an anti-SLAPP law with a mechanism for early dismissal of lawsuits aimed at stifling the defendant's freedom...

