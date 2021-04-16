Fed Circ. Says Claims Court Could Hear HUD Subsidy Dispute

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Friday that the Court of Federal Claims had jurisdiction over the claims of more than 550 public housing authorities underpaid subsidies by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, because the claims involved monetary damages. The claims court properly found that the housing authorities' claims were based on contractual breaches that allowed for money damages, a three-judge panel ruled in a precedential decision, rejecting the government's arguments that strings attached to the underlying subsidy funding meant monetary damages weren't available. The Boaz Housing Authority in Boaz, Alabama, and 552 other local public housing agencies sued after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS