5 Firms Lead Trio of Biotech IPOs Raising $721M Combined

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Three biotechnology firms went public to receptive investors Friday after raising $721 million combined in initial public offerings guided by five law firms, led by an upsized offering by Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., which uses artificial intelligence to develop rare disease treatments. Recursion, advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, raised $436.4 million after selling 24.2 million shares at $18 each, hitting the peak of its price range of $16 to $18 per share. The venture-backed company also beefed up its deal from original plans to sell 18 million shares. Salt Lake City, Utah-based Recursion uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and...

