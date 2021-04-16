DC Circ. Revives T-Mobile Company Union Fight

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 12:15 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday reversed a National Labor Relations Board ruling that T-Mobile did not launch a worker complaint program to undermine an organizing drive, directing the board to clarify its standard for vetting alleged "company unions," which federal labor law forbids. The unanimous three-judge panel granted the Communications Workers of America's petition for review and vacated the NLRB's September 2019 ruling that the telecom's T-Voice program was not a company union. The panel remanded the case so the board can reconcile "dueling lines" of precedent for analyzing whether employer groups "deal with" management in similar ways to a labor...

