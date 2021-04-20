Antitrust Litigation Shifts As Class Members Opt Out

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The increasing popularity of antitrust opt-out actions has led to new trends in the use of procedural devices to manage these actions — largely driven by defendants. Companies should be aware of these trends and weigh the options when considering whether and how to file an antitrust opt-out action. Over the last 10 to 15 years, the U.S. Department of Justice has been active in prosecuting price-fixing cartels that have inflated the price of billions of dollars' worth of consumer goods. Following the announcement of these DOJ investigations, direct and indirect purchasers of the goods at issue typically file private class...

