Sills Cummis Steers $104M Loan For Manhattan Building

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Real estate firm LCOR has landed roughly $103.7 million in financing for a property on Broad Street in Manhattan and Sills Cummis worked on the deal on the lender side, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan from "At Wildcats Finance LLC" is for 25 Broad St., a 308-unit residential condo building that's also known as the Broad Exchange Building, and is a refinancing and/or restructuring of pre-existing debt at the property. Sills Cummis and the lender know the property well. The lender provided the same amount of financing for the building in late 2019 and also looked...

