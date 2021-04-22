Tips For Managing Cybersecurity And Privacy Risks In M&A

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 3:11 PM EDT) -- When working on mergers and acquisitions, certain aspects of closing have become de rigueur — call tax, employment and intellectual property — but more recently, issues related to privacy and cybersecurity have come to the forefront. Routinely, cybersecurity and privacy have been relegated to a few due diligence questions or clauses in a purchase and sale agreement. They were, for lack of a better word, an afterthought. But cybersecurity and privacy issues are now being viewed as essential parts of a deal, even as potential deal breakers. Due diligence regarding cybersecurity and privacy risks require subject matter expertise related to breach,...

