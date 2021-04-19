NY Town Says It Has Right To Deny App For Ugly Antennas

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Long Island town is coming out swinging against a summary judgment bid from a Crown Castle unit that has accused the local government of unfairly blocking the telecom from building dozens of wireless antennas all over town. The town of Hampstead didn't do anything wrong when it took issue with Crown's proposed placement of some four dozen antennas — it even suggested alternative locations, but the telecom wasn't open to the idea, the locality told U.S. District Judge A. Kathleen Tomlinson in a filing that was made public Friday. "As detailed herein and to plaintiff's dismay, the town's requests and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS