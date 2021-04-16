Senate Bill Would Rein In F-35 Fighter Jet Sales to Mideast

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J., introduced new legislation Thursday that would restrict sales, mediated by the U.S. government, of F-35 fighter jets in the Middle East. The Secure F-35 Exports Act would require the White House to certify that the sale of F-35 aircraft would not undermine Israel's military edge and that the jets will not be used to commit violations of human rights. The news follows the Biden administration's announcement Wednesday that it would proceed with the sale of $23 billion in defense equipment to the United Arab Emirates. The deal, which includes F-35 jets and began...

