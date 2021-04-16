Haaland Nixes Trump-Era DOI Orders In Climate Push

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The head of the U.S. Department of the Interior on Friday created a departmental climate task force to help implement President Joe Biden's clean energy agenda, and revoked a slew of Trump-era departmental orders relating to coal mining, enforcement and permitting procedures, among other things. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland issued two secretarial orders: one that "prioritizes" action on climate change and establishes the task force, and another that revokes 12 orders issued previously. Haaland said the moves are in service of Biden's "whole-of-government" approach to climate change, the economy and environmental justice. "At the Department of the Interior, I believe we...

