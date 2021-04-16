Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

10th Circ. Affirms Award In Gold Mine Control Fight

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Friday affirmed an arbitral award issued in a decade-old dispute over control of a Mexican gold mine, while also ruling for the first time that parties may seek to vacate an international arbitral award issued in the U.S. under standards enumerated in federal arbitration law.

The circuit court rejected the appeal lodged by Texas-based DynaResource Inc. and its Mexican subsidiary to vacate an arbitral award concluding that they had improperly diluted the Canadian company Goldgroup Resources Inc.'s interest in a Mexican mining project.

The award also concluded that DynaResource had engaged in forum shopping by trying to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!