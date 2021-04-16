10th Circ. Affirms Award In Gold Mine Control Fight

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Friday affirmed an arbitral award issued in a decade-old dispute over control of a Mexican gold mine, while also ruling for the first time that parties may seek to vacate an international arbitral award issued in the U.S. under standards enumerated in federal arbitration law. The circuit court rejected the appeal lodged by Texas-based DynaResource Inc. and its Mexican subsidiary to vacate an arbitral award concluding that they had improperly diluted the Canadian company Goldgroup Resources Inc.'s interest in a Mexican mining project. The award also concluded that DynaResource had engaged in forum shopping by trying to...

