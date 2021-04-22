Local Authorities Hit Truck-Makers With Cartel Damages Suit

Law360, London (April 22, 2021, 3:08 PM BST) -- More than 130 local authorities across the U.K. have launched a civil lawsuit against Volvo, Daimler and other truck-makers, seeking damages for the inflated prices they paid on vehicles because the manufacturers were involved in a price-fixing cartel. The High Court case has been brought against 15 major truck producers, including subsidiaries of MAN SE, Volvo Group and Daimler. (Justin Kase Conder/AP Images for Volvo Trucks) The High Court case has been brought against 15 major truck producers, including subsidiaries of MAN SE, Volvo Group, Daimler, Iveco and DAF Trucks NV, which were all fined a total €2.93 billion ($3.5 billion...

