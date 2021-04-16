5th Circ. Partly Affirms Dismissal Of Workers' Commute Suit

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge properly tossed a proposed collective action alleging that McDermott International and its joint venture partners owed construction workers regular and overtime pay for time spent traveling to and from a remote work site each day, the Fifth Circuit ruled Friday. In an unpublished opinion, a unanimous appeals panel agreed with U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr.'s dismissal of claims brought under the Fair Labor Standards Act and Louisiana Wage Payment Act against McDermott, Cameron LNG LLC and three other entities. The workers hadn't shown the travel time was "integral and indispensable" to their work, the panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS