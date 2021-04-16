Union Agent's Worker Talk Didn't Taint Mail Vote, NLRB Says

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- National Labor Relations Board precedent saying unions and employers taint elections when they yak with workers waiting to vote does not bar brief conversations during mail votes, the board has said, limiting a potential avenue for election objections during the COVID-19 pandemic. A board panel rejected New York City subcontractor Able Rolling Steel Door's objection to an Ironworkers Union election win Thursday in a brief unpublished decision. The panel said union delegate Bob Cosgrove's short parking-area conversation with a worker during a three-week mail vote was not illegal under the board's Milchem Inc. ruling. "Milchem held that any sustained conversation between...

