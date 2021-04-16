Hospital's Trial Win OK'd In Suit Over Sponges Left In Patient

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky appeals court on Friday affirmed a defense verdict in a suit accusing health care providers of negligently leaving surgical sponges inside a patient following open heart surgery, which caused injuries, saying a hospital can't be held liable for a radiologist's alleged negligence. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld the Jefferson County jury's verdict in favor of Dr. Allen Cheng and Jewish Hospital in a suit accusing the providers of negligently leaving two surgical sponges inside patient Phillip Cundiff following quadruple bypass surgery performed at the hospital that caused significant and permanent injuries. The suit claims that Cheng...

