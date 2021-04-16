Atty Charged With Laundering Cash In DEA Sting Operation

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A Dallas attorney has been arrested and charged with money laundering after doing business with an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agent posing as a drug trafficker, federal prosecutors announced Friday. During a yearslong investigation of a large-scale opioid distribution ring, a drug trafficker offered to introduce an undercover DEA agent to Rayshun Jackson, 51, who was known to launder drug money for a fee, according to the criminal complaint unveiled by the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. The trafficker allegedly claimed Jackson, of The Jackson Law Firm, was a big factor in their success, saying...

