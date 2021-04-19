Pa. Panel OKs New Trial After Jurors Stiff Med Mal Victim

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state court can order a new trial just for damages after a jury stiffed a medical malpractice plaintiff for her pain and suffering, an appellate panel ruled. The Superior Court of Pennsylvania said it was a mistake for a Lehigh County jury to find Wanda Mazzie's doctor liable for medical malpractice but not to award her any damages for pain and suffering, despite testimony that she had to be put in a medical coma for weeks and go through nearly a dozen additional surgeries after an initial treatment to repair a hernia pierced her bowel. "The record supports the...

