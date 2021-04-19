Court Tosses Investor Suit Against Cannabis Firm, For Now

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a proposed investor class action against a Canadian cannabis grower launched after the company lost a third of its value amid allegations of self-dealing and sham distribution deals, though he granted the investors permission to amend the complaint. U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez said in Friday's order that the investors didn't offer enough factual support for their various claims about PharmaCielo Ltd., noting, among other things, that the investors did not sufficiently allege that mold problems in the company's Colombian facility hurt the company's business. "Without any facts indicating that mold actually impacted the...

