DC Circ. Wary Of Satellite Cos.' Bid To Escape Reg Fees

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Friday appeared inclined to reject a petition to vacate the Federal Communications Commission's decision last year imposing regulatory fees on non-U.S. licensed satellite operators that have been granted access to the U.S. market. An attorney who argued for the non-U.S. licensed satellite operators Telesat, Eutelsat, Hiber, Kinéis and Inmarsat insisted precedent obligates the FCC to forgo the fees because the commission had previously found that it lacks authority to impose them on satellite operators that hold licenses under Title III of the Communications Act if they are located outside the U.S. W. Kenneth Ferree of Goldberg Godles...

