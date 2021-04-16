Hartford Cuts $650M Deal To End Boy Scouts Abuse Claims

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Hartford Financial Services Group announced Friday that the insurance company has agreed to pay $650 million to resolve sexual abuse claims in Delaware bankruptcy court related to the Boy Scouts of America scandal. Hartford Financial Services Group's $650 million settlement, if approved by a Delaware bankruptcy judge, would release it of any obligation under the Boy Scouts of America's insurance policies. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Under the deal, which is subject to a bankruptcy judge's approval, the Connecticut-based insurance company will make the payment to the Boy Scouts of America and its local councils in exchange for releasing it of any obligation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS