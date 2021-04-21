Law360 (April 21, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2021 White Collar Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2021 White Collar Editorial Advisory Board are: Mayling C. Blanco, Norton Rose Fulbright Mayling Blanco, a Norton Rose Fulbright partner in New York, represents corporations and individuals in white collar defense and commercial litigation matters, concentrating her practice on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, corporate fraud and tax controversy. She regularly conducts multijurisdictional investigations and advises clients globally on creating effective compliance programs....

