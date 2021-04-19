Aon Workers Ask Judge To OK $1.2M Deal For FLSA Suit

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 1:53 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge should give final approval of a $1.25 million class and collective action settlement that would end a lawsuit by call center employees accusing Aon Hewitt Health Market Insurance Solutions Inc. of shorting them on wages, the workers urged in a filing. In an unopposed motion Friday for final settlement approval, the employees said the judge should sign off on the deal because it was fair and adequate and nearly half of the proposed class and collective had submitted claims, setting up hundreds of workers to receive money without a trial. "Final approval of a class action settlement...

