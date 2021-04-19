Allianz Unit Says No Coverage Of LensCrafters False Ad Suits

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- An Allianz unit has told an Ohio federal judge it has no duty to defend LensCrafters' parent company in three consumer class actions over its lens manufacturing process, saying the policy does not cover false advertising and misrepresentation claims. In a motion filed Friday, Allianz Global Risks U.S. Insurance Co. asked the court to grant it summary judgment in the coverage dispute with Luxottica of America Inc. The insurer said the underlying consumers accused Luxottica of violating laws over false advertising and unfair competition that are not covered by the policy. The policy specifically precludes any coverage for advertising injury or...

