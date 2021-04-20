11th Circ. Panel Dubious Of Pfizer Marketing Challenge

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A panel of Eleventh Circuit judges on Tuesday said it may take specific instances of alleged false advertising, rather than a general impression, for a specialty pharmaceutical company to challenge a Pfizer Inc. unit's marketing of a rival epinephrine product. The three judges quizzed an attorney for Belcher Pharmaceuticals LLC about his assertions of what Pfizer's Hospira unit can properly say on the packaging of its epinephrine products, which are used to treat severe allergic reactions, and has been on the market since before the federal government began regulating such treatments. And they homed in on Belcher's assertion that consumers assume...

