Royalty Pharma GC Says Law Limits Overcharge Payback

Law360, London (April 19, 2021, 10:11 PM BST) -- Royalty Pharma's general counsel testified Monday in the licensing company's €23 million ($27.6 million) unpaid royalties suit suit against Boehringer Ingelheim that the drugmaker waited too long to counterclaim for some overcharged fees from the deal. George Lloyd, general counsel of Royalty Pharma group, testified remotely at the High Court trial about a licensing deal that originated between Boehringer and another biopharmaceutical company that Royalty Pharma Collection Trust acquired in 2011. The license is linked to DPP-IV inhibitors, such as linagliptin, used for the treatment of Type II diabetes. Lloyd testified that under the licensing deal, Boehringer's manufacture of linagliptin in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS