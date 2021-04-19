Nursing Staff Agency To Pay $5.4M In Biometric Privacy Suit

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Nursing and rehabilitation care company Heartland Employment Services LLC has agreed to pay $5.4 million to a group of nearly 11,000 former employees who claimed its fingerprint collection violated the Illinois biometric privacy law, the proposed class told a federal court. On Friday, the former employees asked an Illinois federal judge to approve the deal, which they said was reached after they accused the company of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by illegally taking and storing their fingerprint information. The group of employees said that the deal, which would distribute roughly $500 to each member of the proposed class,...

