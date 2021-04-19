Importer Fined $3.7M Over Misidentified Coaxial Cables

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade penalized an importer $3.7 million for allegedly misclassifying coaxial cable imports, saying U.S. Customs and Border Protection had done enough to show that the importer intentionally misidentified the products as duty-free. New allegations that Dian He, the CEO of NYWL Enterprises Inc., had previously run businesses that passed off coaxial cable as duty-free or as lower-duty items were enough to show NYWL was aware it was committing fraud when it misidentified $9 million worth of coaxial cable, CIT Judge Mark Barnett said Friday. The allegations "are sufficient for the court to infer that NYWL knew...

