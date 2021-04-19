Union Files Anticipated Challenge To Amazon Election Results

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 10:38 AM EDT) -- The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union on Monday said it had filed objections to a closely watched representation election at an Alabama Amazon warehouse that it lost, accusing the company of interfering with workers' rights by threatening to lay off workers if they unionized, among other things. The objections RWDSU filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Friday are largely in line with how labor experts expected the union to contest Amazon's lopsided win in the election at its Bessemer, Alabama, facility earlier this month. The union accused Amazon of having a mailbox installed outside the facility, pressuring government...

