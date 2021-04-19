Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Guam Tells Justices Past Deal Doesn't Bar $160M Landfill Suit

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Guam told the U.S. Supreme Court the federal government made "bewildering" arguments for why the U.S. Navy can skip out on a $160 million landfill cleanup bill and that if the court bars the territory from being paid back in light of a past settlement, it could deter future environmental settlements.

In a reply brief Friday, Guam urged the justices to reverse the D.C. Circuit's ruling that a 2004 Clean Water Act settlement with the federal government for a polluted landfill site started the clock on the island territory's ability to bring a Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act claim...

