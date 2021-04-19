Guam Tells Justices Past Deal Doesn't Bar $160M Landfill Suit

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Guam told the U.S. Supreme Court the federal government made "bewildering" arguments for why the U.S. Navy can skip out on a $160 million landfill cleanup bill and that if the court bars the territory from being paid back in light of a past settlement, it could deter future environmental settlements. In a reply brief Friday, Guam urged the justices to reverse the D.C. Circuit's ruling that a 2004 Clean Water Act settlement with the federal government for a polluted landfill site started the clock on the island territory's ability to bring a Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act claim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS