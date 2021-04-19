EPA Seeks To Sink Trump Admin. Whistleblower Lawsuit

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A former high-level U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official who sued over his firing last year, which he claimed happened after he reported possible overspending by the then-EPA head, hasn't made a valid claim the government violated his rights, the Biden administration contends. On Friday, the Biden administration urged a D.C. federal court to throw out the suit brought by Kevin Chmielewski, the former EPA deputy chief of staff for operations who sued the Trump administration in October. Chmielewski claims in his suit the government violated his constitutional rights by unlawfully firing him after he reported concerns to the proper authorities about...

