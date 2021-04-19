Gilbert, Norton Rose Steer ESR's $2.9B AU Logistics Buy

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 1:54 PM EDT) -- Asia real estate investor ESR Cayman Ltd. announced Monday that it is partnering with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund to purchase a major Australian logistics portfolio from Blackstone, in an A$3.8 billion ($2.9 billion) deal steered by Norton Rose Fulbright and Gilbert & Tobin. ESR plans to enter an investment partnership with GIC, the Singaporean fund, to buy the so-called Milestone portfolio, which includes 45 properties around cities in Australia, according to Monday's announcement. GIC will own an 80% stake in the partnership, known as ESR Milestone Partnership, while ESR will hold the other 20%. ESR subsidiary ESR Australia is also participating...

