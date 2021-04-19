High Court Seeks Feds' Input On Gannett ERISA Suit

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 10:54 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court sought the federal government's take Monday on whether Gannett violated ERISA by pushing workers' retirement savings into an investment fund containing just one company's stock, marking the second time the high court has signaled interest in granting the company's bid for review. The justices have had their eye on this Employee Retirement Income Security Act issue since the year began. Monday's decision to ask the acting U.S. solicitor general, Elizabeth Prelogar, for her views in the Gannett case arrived three months after they asked Gannett's workers to respond to their employer's plea for the high court to...

