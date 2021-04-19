Two BigLaw Firms Join The COVID Bonus Trend

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP and King & Spalding LLP have reportedly joined dozens of other BigLaw firms in paying out special bonuses to their associates as the industry marks a year and counting of remote work due to the pandemic. Both firms are matching the market rate set by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP earlier this spring of two special bonus payments totaling $12,000 to $64,000. Jenner & Block plans to pay out equal installments mid-year and at the end of the year of $6,000 to $32,000 each, according to a memo published Monday by legal industry blog Above The Law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS