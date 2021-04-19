Justices To Decide If Defendants Can Invite Barred Evidence

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 11:33 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday took up a case testing whether evidentiary rules can sometimes override a defendant's Sixth Amendment right to cross-examine witnesses in a criminal trial. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider whether defendants can create an opening for evidence that would normally be barred by the Sixth Amendment. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The court agreed to hear the case of Darrell Hemphill, a New York man who was convicted of murder after prosecutors introduced statements from a non-testifying witness that would've otherwise been barred as testimonial hearsay, or out-of-court statements that would ordinarily require cross-examination....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS