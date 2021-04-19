High Court Won't Review $34M Verdict Against State Farm

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 1:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to take up State Farm's challenge to an Eighth Circuit ruling affirming a $34 million jury trial decision in favor of a class of life insurance policyholders over the insurer's overcharging fees in policies. State Farm had asked the Supreme Court to help answer whether some class members were unfairly hurt by an expert's damages model using only mortality factors. Some class members received no damages from the award at trial based on these models, State Farm told the high court. "To remedy the latter problem, the district court carved those members out from...

