'Crime' Ruling In Car Death Highlights ERISA Review Standard

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A recent ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit involving accidental death insurance addressed the meaning of the word "crime" in a policy exclusion. In Boyer v. Schneider Electric Holdings Inc.,[1] the Eighth Circuit overturned the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri's finding in favor of Amber Boyer, the sister and sole beneficiary of Mark Boyer, who died in a car accident, based on the court's determination that the claim was barred by the crime exclusion in the policy. Because the evidence showed the decedent had been speeding and passing vehicles in a no-passing zone...

