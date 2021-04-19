High Court Won't Touch Patent Case Over Enhanced Damages

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review a decision affirming part of a damages award against NetScout Systems, a case that would have allowed the justices to examine enhanced damages due to willful patent infringement findings that focus on conduct after suits are filed. A little over a month after Massachusetts-based NetScout Systems lodged its certiorari petition, the high court turned it down without comment. The decision preserves a precedential ruling by the Federal Circuit last July that cited testimony from NetScout executives to support the jury's finding in 2017 that the computer networking company willfully infringed three patents owned by...

