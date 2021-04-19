LA Jury Hits Talc Supplier With $4.8 Million Asbestos Verdict

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A California jury handed down a $4.8 million verdict Monday against talc supplier Whittaker Clark & Daniels after connecting the company to a 78-year-old man's mesothelioma diagnosis. Vietnam War veteran Willie McNeal Jr. suffers from pleural mesothelioma, a cancer of the lungs caused by asbestos exposure, and convinced the jury to link Whittaker to his diagnosis due to his 22-year daily use of Old Spice Talcum Powder, according to Simon Greenstone Panatier, the firm representing him. The verdict is the first by a civil jury in Los Angeles County since the COVID-19 pandemic shut the court system down in March 2020, the firm said. ...

