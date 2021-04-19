Solar Tracking Co. Tops 4 IPO Launches Totaling $705M

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A solar tracking company and a trio of businesses from the medical device and biotechnology industries launched plans Monday for initial public offerings projected to raise $705 million combined under guidance from five law firms, bolstering April's already packed IPO calendar. FTC Solar Inc., advised by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, leads the quartet of new IPO prospects in terms of deal size. The Austin, Texas-based company told regulators Monday it plans to offer 18.4 million shares priced between $18 and $20, raising $350 million at midpoint. "Our mission is to provide differentiated products, software and services that maximize...

