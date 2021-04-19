Halliburton Settles Patent Dispute Ahead Of Retrial

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Halliburton Energy Services Inc. inked a confidential deal that allows it to avoid going back to trial to decide whether two of its products infringe a gas separator patent owned by Legacy Separators LLC, according to a joint motion to dismiss filed in Texas federal court. The companies asked the court Friday to dismiss "all claims, defenses, and counterclaims" in the suit accusing Halliburton of infringing a patent for a downhole gas separator used in oil and gas drilling with prejudice because they "settled all matters in dispute." The retrial to hash out whether two of Halliburton's products infringe Legacy's patent for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS