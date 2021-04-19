Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Halliburton Settles Patent Dispute Ahead Of Retrial

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Halliburton Energy Services Inc. inked a confidential deal that allows it to avoid going back to trial to decide whether two of its products infringe a gas separator patent owned by Legacy Separators LLC, according to a joint motion to dismiss filed in Texas federal court.

The companies asked the court Friday to dismiss "all claims, defenses, and counterclaims"  in the suit accusing Halliburton of infringing a patent for a downhole gas separator used in oil and gas drilling with prejudice because they "settled all matters in dispute." The retrial to hash out whether two of Halliburton's products infringe Legacy's patent for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!