Pot Co. Jushi To Snap Up Mass. Operator In $110M Deal

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Multistate cannabis operator Jushi Holdings Inc. announced Monday that it will enter the Massachusetts marijuana market with the $110 million purchase of a company with two retailers and a manufacturing facility. The cash-and-stock acquisition of vertically integrated Nature's Remedy of Massachusetts Inc. will grow Jushi's total number of dispensaries nationwide to 19 and marks the company's expansion into its seventh state, the company said in a statement. "This acquisition will enable us to rapidly build scale in an important, maturing adult-use market with a defensible retail position and a solid cultivation footprint with significant opportunities to expand," said Jim Cacioppo, CEO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS